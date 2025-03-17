Uganda Red Cross dispatches relief to storm-hit Kalangala

The Uganda Red Cross Society has today dispatched the first consignment of non-food relief items to assist the people of Kalangala, who were impacted by a storm on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This intervention follows a comprehensive needs assessment conducted by the Prime Minister's office, in collaboration with the Kalangala District Disaster Management Committee and the Uganda Red Cross Kalangala branch. Among the relief supplies are emergency shelters (prefabricated tents), which will be pre-positioned at the Uganda Red Cross Society area branch in Kalangala to provide immediate support to survivors in need of shelter. This is under the coordination of OPM.