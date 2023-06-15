Uganda ignores negative US travel advisory

The Central Government has responded to a recent US travel advisory maintaining that it will not be intimidated. This comes days after the US State Department renewed its travel advisory for Uganda on the 12th of June this month, asking its citizens to reconsider travel to Uganda due to crime, terrorism and the anti-homosexuality act. However, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem, described the travel advisory as malicious, adding that Uganda will not be intimidated by this.