Uganda Development Corporation refining financing mechanism for PPPs

The Uganda Development Corporation says that it is refining its financing mechanism to support a wider pipeline of critical projects through which it intends to drive its Public-Private Partnerships via capital injection. Eng. Godfrey Ruhurira, UDC’s Board Chairman, says that with the joint venture structures of the state-owned institutions' stake in the multi-billion-shilling Speke Resort Convention Centre, the focus will be on new projects. The government, through its investment vehicle, the Uganda Development Corporation, holds a 50% equity stake in the Speke Resort Convention Centre, valued at $50 million.