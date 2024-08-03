UBTEB commences July, August exams with nearly 59,000 candidates registered

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has commenced the July/August examinations across the country. A total of 58,995 candidates have been registered for these exams from various academic disciplines, including business programs, departmental programs, and technical programs. UBTEB Executive Secretary Onesmus Oyesigye said the enrollment of female candidates in TVET programs has grown compared to previous years. Female candidates are mostly enrolled in programs such as fashion and design, plumbing, and electrical engineering, among others. The exams started yesterday with the briefing exercise and are expected to end on August 30th, 2024.