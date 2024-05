Tree where some martyrs were hanged is in the museum

Twenty-five martyrs, both Catholic and Anglican, were killed at Namugongo on the orders of Ssekabaka Mwanga between 1885 and 1887 because they chose not to renounce their Christian faith. Many of them were tortured and hanged before being burned to death. Some were hanged on a tree called 'Ndazabasadde' .