Health Ministry targets hard-to-reach areas as TB response gets a boost

The Ministry of Health has received mobile tuberculosis testing kits to be deployed across 48 districts, a move expected to boost efforts in diagnosing and managing the disease, which remains a major public health concern in Uganda. The mobile lab units — a donation from USAID as it winds down its operations in the country — will be distributed to hard-to-reach districts, as well as the Uganda Police and UPDF health facilities.