Makerere startup unveils solution: Technology adds 7–10 extra days to fruit shelf life

Let's talk about the new invention that will prolong the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, especially for those in export. The majority of Uganda's agricultural exports are raw, and many go bad before they reach the market or shortly after, hence the losses. The new invention by Kopolax, a Makerere University-based startup, will increase by seven to 10 days, allowing dealers in fresh fruits and vegetables to cut their losses.