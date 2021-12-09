Traffic police releases tough guidelines for festive season

The Uganda Traffic police has issues traffic guidelines ahead of the festive season. As part of measures to improve road safety during the festive season, traffic police will establish barriers at different black spots and speeding zones, which will be manned day and night. According to traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima, all offenders who will be issued with express penalty tickets shall have to pay them instantly before they can proceed on their journey.