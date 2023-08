Traders call on President to reconsider proposed ban on importation of second-hand clothing

Following President Museveni's announcement in Mbale that he plans to ban the importation of second-hand clothing, a group of traders who deal in used clothes say they intend to petition the head of state to reconsider his plan. The traders say that if President Museveni's plan is enforced it would erase millions of direct and indirect jobs in a country where unemployment and poverty are peaking.