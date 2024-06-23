Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa blocks sugar factory in Namisindwa

Trade Minister Francis Mwebesa has blocked the setting up of a sugar factory in Namisindwa district, weeks after allowing it to be set up there. The factory was supposed to be established at Kifuyo village in Buyinja sub-county in Namisindwa district in July 2022. However, after several site visits to the location, there was concern that the factory did not have 50 hectares of nucleus sugar cane to feed the mill, among other issues. The matter has raised tempers among the locals in Namayingo, who are now planning a protest.