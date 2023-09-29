Trade committee investigation to take two more weeks

Parliament's Trade Committee will take another two weeks to investigate reports of corruption in cooperative societies. Committee Chairperson Mwine Mpaka says they are investigating whether there was value for money and political interference, adding that 164 billion shillings has been appropriated to the cooperatives since 2016 but almost 30% of this money did not reach the intended beneficiaries. Mpaka explained that in the past three weeks they have found challenges with uncooperative parties and the fact that most of the transactions were done in cash. Mpaka spoke to NTV after today's session.