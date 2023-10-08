Tooro kingdom cashes in on cultural tourism

Three years after Fort Portal was granted city status, the Tooro region is cashing in on tourism money. There has been a surge in the numbers of both local and international tourists to the area. The Rwenzori Mountains, the Amabere caves, Semliki Valley and the Kibale forest are some of the sites that are drawing in visitors. Also on the cultural tourism menu are traditional dances and folk songs. To preserve the heritage, Tooro Kingdom has embarked on a campaign to rebuild the Royal Tombs. Patrick Kamara has just returned from Fort Portal with this report.