Teacher killed, 7 injured in Masindi classroom collapse

A classroom block wall has collapsed, killing a teacher and critically injuring at least seven learners at Arise and Prosper Nursery School, Kyangamwoyo village, Kijunjuba Sub-county, Masindi District. The deceased teacher has been identified as Bridget Alinaitwe. The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. today during a heavy downpour. The teacher met her fate while trying to rescue pupils from falling bricks or rubble. She was rushed to Kitara Medical Centre, where she unfortunately died. The acting Masindi District Education Officer, Monica Kiiza, says the school does not have a license to operate.