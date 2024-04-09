Suspects rob Turkish investor of Shs2.1bn in fertilizers

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit is currently hunting for a trader who swindled a Turkish investor of 28 containers, containing fertilizers valued at 2.1 billion shillings. Mariam Natasha, the unit's spokesperson, informed NTV that despite several arrests, three individuals linked to the theft are still at large. It is alleged that between May and September 2023, the suspects engaged in a business transaction with a Turkish supplier, who was supposed to be paid after delivering the goods. However, upon receiving the goods, the Ugandan dealers turned off their phones. Sudhir Byaruhanga has additional details.