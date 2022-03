Suspected ADF rebels kill people in DRC

The UPDF has confirmed the death of 16 people following an attack on Kikura Village in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. Scores of Congolese are now seeking refuge in the Bundibugyo district. Operation Shujaa spokesperson Maj. Peter Mugisa says the army is hunting down the people behind the attack. Operation Shujaa is an offensive against Allied Democratic Forces rebels in DRC.