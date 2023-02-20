Suspect pleads guilty in the Nagirinya murder case

Isaac Ssenabulya a.k.a Kisunsu has been convicted at his own plea of guilt for the kidnap and double murder of social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in Feb 2019. Prosecution is asking that Ssenabulya is given a maximum penalty of death for killing 2 innocent Ugandans and to deter other would-be offenders. Ssenabulya is now at the mercy of High court judge Isaac Muwata before him he has asked for leniency after apologizing to the late Nagirinya and Kitayimbwa's families. Ssenabulya is charged alongside 6 other people after prosecution this morning dropped murder charges against the 8th suspect; Raymond Okori Marckos.