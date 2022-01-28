SUPPORT FOR LEARNERS: UK commends Uganda over learners’ opportunities

The British government has commended Uganda's proactive approach to allow pregnant girls and breastfeeding learners back to school. Britain says every girl has a right to continue their education. However, the UK’s special envoy for Gender Equality, Alicia Herbert added that there are some key issues that need to be addressed such as stigma. Herbert was speaking at a Global Education Evidence Advisory Panel on how learning systems in low and middle countries can reverse losses due to the pandemic. She urged governments to prioritise keeping schools reopen in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, to prevent further losses, and instead carry out basic assessment among learners.