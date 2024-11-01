Special forces soldier sentenced to death for confessing to five murders in Mayuge District

The division court martial of one special forces group, sitting in Mayuge District, has sentenced a soldier, Private Robert Herbatison Bilivumbuka, to death after he confessed to killing five people in Mayuge District in June. Bilivumbuka, who was attached to the Special Forces Command unit in Mbarara, reportedly traveled from Mbarara in one night to Mayuge, where he committed the offense before heading back. When he appeared in court, he confessed to the crime immediately before he was sentenced to death.