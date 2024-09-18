Shs300 million needed for forensics centre in Naguru

Members of Parliament from the Committee on Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution of the East African Legislative Assembly have stated that the police forensic center at Naguru requires 300 million shillings worth of ballistic equipment. Gerald Siranda, a member of the committee, noted that the absence of this additional equipment hinders the police's ability to conduct thorough scientific ballistic investigations. Speaking on the sidelines of a committee meeting with top police officials at Naguru headquarters, Siranda said they plan to recommend this need to the community that helped equip the Regional Forensic Referral Centre of Excellence. The 21-member committee is conducting assessments and oversight on the progress of implementing centers of excellence, which are hosted by Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, Kenya, and Uganda.