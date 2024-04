SFC to support Mosque construction in Entebbe

The Special Forces Command, an elite unit of the UPDF, will support Muslims in Entebbe who are constructing a mosque at Kitubulu, Katabi Sub-county in Wakiso District. Major General David Mugisha, the SFC commander, sent a delegation to the mosque to deliver the message during Eid prayers. Wakiso District Chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika blamed government land officers for not helping Muslims solve unending land conflicts in the country.