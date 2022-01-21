SERVICE DELIVERY: Government imposes a moratorium on creation of new administrative units

The ministry of local government has put a moratorium on the creation of new administrative units by the local governments. The minister for local government Raphael Magyezi says the decision is propelled by resource limitation and the court barring elections midterm the tenure of the elected government. At the ongoing quarterly meeting of Chief Administrative Officers and town clerks, the director for inspection and auditors in the local governments were put in the spotlight for failure to raise the red flag on mismanaged resources.