Security guard braves odds to secure accounting degree

Among the thousands of students who attended Kyambogo University’s graduation ceremony this December, Pious Vuso, a young man from Obongi District, stood out proudly as he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance. Vuso managed to pursue his degree while working as a security guard. For most of his fellow graduates, it was a routine celebration of academic achievement. But for Vuso and his family, it was a monumental milestone and a miracle for the clan—a story of hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment to his dreams.