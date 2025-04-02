Scientists develop drought-resistant crops to boost yields

Crop scientists at Buginyanya National Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Bulambuli District have developed new varieties of crops. These include, among others, groundnuts, maize, cassava, millet, beans, and pastures that are drought-resistant and high-yielding. The researchers have trained farmers in Amuria District through the farmers' field school to produce new crops, which are able to cope with harsh climate conditions.