SCHOOLS REOPENING: Hailstorms destroys 27 schools as learners get ready

The teachers and leaders in Sironko district are concerned that some learners are going to study in the open after 27 schools lost their classrooms roofs which were recently blown off by the hailstorms in the area. Sam Magalya, the Director of studies at Soola primary school in Sironko revealed that a hailstorm blew off the roofs of 5 classrooms late this year and efforts to have them repaired have remained unsuccessful. Isaiah Sasaga MP Budadiri East confirmed that over 27 schools had been affected.