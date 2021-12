Robert Kyagulanyi confident of a NUP win in Kayunga by-election

Security forces have left the home of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi’s in Magere Wakiso district a day after they laid siege to bar him from leaving. Kyagulanyi was planning to campaign for Harriet Nakwedde, the NUP candidate in the Kayunga LC5 chairperson by-election. Kyagulanyi says blocking him from Kayunga will not stop the party candidate from winning.