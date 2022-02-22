Residents in Lira gather to mark memorial for over 300 victims in the Barlonyo massacre

17 years after the gruesome massacre, survivors and locals in Barlonyo in Lira district continue to live in misery. Even with several attempts by the government and non governmental organizations to rehabilitate their lives, the locals in Barlonyo are concerned that very little has come to reality. Today marks 17 years since the gruesome Barlonyo massacre in Lira district, and many gathered in Barlonyo to commemorate the lives of over 300 people who were murdered in one evening by the Lord's Resistance Army rebels in 2004