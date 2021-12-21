REOPENING SCHOOLS: Moriku urges teachers to get vaccinated

As schools prepare to reopen in January, the State Minister for primary education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu has asked teachers to ensure they are vaccinated for COVID-19 and report on time for the new school term so that learners can catch up after nearly two years of closure. She warns that absenteeism will lead to being deleted from the payroll. The Minister spoke at the launch of the national schools-based training for teachers in preparation for reopening in Mbale city.