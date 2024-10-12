Religious leaders call for Karamoja Karacunas to be prioritised

Religious leaders in the Karamoja region are calling on the government to prioritize the Karacunas, or Karimojong warriors, in its development programs to secure lasting peace. Rt. Rev. Dominic Eibu, the Bishop of Kotido Diocese, asserts that these former warriors feel marginalized and believe the government has neglected their basic needs, pushing them into violence and cattle rustling. As a result, many have turned to smuggling guns through porous borders to acquire resources they feel should have been provided by the government.