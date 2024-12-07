PSFU rolls out youth mentorship programme

With about one million young people entering the labour force annually, entrepreneurship has emerged as a key solution to addressing the challenge of unemployment. Thus, the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda has kicked off a mentorship programme for future entrepreneurs. Over 800 young business leaders are connecting and getting exposure to Uganda’s seasoned captains of industry to foster entrepreneurial knowledge transfer regarding market size, financial planning, business plan development, innovation, and competition. According to PSFU Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Asiimwe, they hope to scale this programme to other regions of the country in Western, Northern, and Eastern Uganda.