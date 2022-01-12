Private firms raise over UGX1bn to support schools

A total of 8 companies from the private sector have contributed more than UGX 1bn towards the recovery of the education sector in the country. Some of the companies that made contributions include Hariss International Limited, Kakira sugar, umeme limited, Nice house of plastics, Tororo cement, Bank of Baroda and Sugar cooperation of Uganda limited. While receiving the donations on Wednesday, the state minister for higher education John Muyingo said the government will announce how the money will be distributed.