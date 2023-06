President Museveni urges the learned to join the UPDF

President Museveni is calling for more learned Ugandans to join the armed forces, to ensure better security for the country. The call came as the president presided over the graduation of over 9,000 Local Defence Personnel at Kaweweta training school in Nakasongola. The entire cohort of graduates included troops drawn from Olilim Training School and Labwordwong training school in Agago district.