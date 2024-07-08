President Museveni to tackle corruption in public institutions

President Museveni is establishing a new investigative body called the Accountancy and Audit Unit, based in the State House, to scrutinize fraud in accountancy within public institutions. This initiative follows the creation of a tax investigations unit last week to oversee the Uganda Revenue Authority. Museveni has accused the Parliament of Uganda of diverting funds for selfish purposes and emphasized that accounting officers must take responsibility for combating corruption. He criticized these officers for failing to implement adequate control measures, necessitating political intervention. President Museveni was speaking during a Cabinet retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi District.