President Museveni tasks government on lifting poor out poverty

President Museveni has taken the gospel of wealth creation a notch higher by gathering the two other arms government at his farm in Kisozi. Speaker Anita Among led the group of parliamentarians while the deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera represented the judiciary. They had first hand testimonies from farmers they visited at their homesteads about how they have been in a position to transform their livelihoods into wealth by moving away from subsistence agriculture.