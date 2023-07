President Museveni calls for education expansion to secure a brighter future for children

President Museveni challenged Ugandans to keep all children in school to ensure that their future will be brighter. In a speech read for him by Vice President Jessica Alupo in Alebtong, Museveni said he expected a more educated and skilled population of Ugandans in the future due to improved health and enhanced livelihoods available to an increasing number of the populace.