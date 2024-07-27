Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Nigeria promises jobs and grants to youth amid looming protests
  • 2 News Kenya opposition chief Raila Odinga under fire over State deal
  • 3 National Rwanda leads East Africa in easing visa restrictions for travelers
  • 4 National Busoga Kingdom, Church partner to curb lightning strikes in schools
  • 5 National Loud silence as artistes stay away from protests