Police face criticism over alleged assaults on arrested anti-corruption protesters

Uganda Police have revealed that 104 people were arrested between July 22nd and 25th during the anti-corruption demonstrations. One hundred of them have been taken to court, while 13 of those arrested had prior criminal charges. Police are facing criticism, especially from civil society organizations and human rights activists, over allegations suggesting that some of the individuals arrested during the anti-corruption march to Parliament were assaulted in detention.