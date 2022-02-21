Police ban vending of knives and pangas on the streets

Police says they have put a ban on the vending of sharp objects such as knives, pangas, hoes among others as a way of fighting crime. They say that in the recent crimes that have been committed several people have been attacked by unknown people using sharp objects to inflict injuries, which sometimes cause death. Police has also warned reckless drivers who ram into CCTV camera poles that they will be arrested. This follows reports that 39 cameras were damaged during these