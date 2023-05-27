Pilgrims heading to Namugongo upset as security restrictions lengthen trip

Hundreds of pilgrims heading to Namugongo from Fort Portal diocese have expressed disappointment with security agencies, who stopped them from walking late in the night, for their safety. Many of the pilgrims say they were forced to spend the night in Mubende, which affected their plan to reach Namugongo on May 31. They argue that the stopovers have left the pilgrims to spend more on their journey - including more water due to the heat as well as soap for bathing, and food.