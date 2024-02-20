Petitioner wants notes with Mutebile signature withdrawn

A concerned citizen has dragged the Bank of Uganda to court seeking to compel it to withdraw all currency notes with the signature of the late Bank Governor Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile from circulation. According to Brian Kasajja, the currency notes can only legally be in circulation if Mutebile is holding office as the nation’s governor. However, Mutebile died in January 2022. Kasajja also wants all legal tender signed by the former deputy governor and now in acting capacity as Governor Dr Atingi-Ego to also be withdrawn as the law does not allow him to append his signature to currency notes at the moment.