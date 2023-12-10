Pastor Idembe takes over Deliverance Church Uganda

Pastor Peter Idembe has been consecrated as the new General Overseer of the Deliverance Church Uganda, replacing Pastor Edward Kiwanuka, whose term of office expired after his 9-year tenure. During his term of office, over 600 churches and other projects were established under Deliverance Church Uganda. The State Minister for Lands in charge of Housing and Urban Development, Persis Namuganza, was on hand to witness the change of leadership on behalf of the government.