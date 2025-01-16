Parliament summons police chief and Minister over killings

The Internal Affairs Committee of Parliament has summoned Inspector General of Police Abaas Byakagaba and Minister of Internal Affairs Kahinda Otafiire to explain the rising number of killings by armed police officers without proper investigations. This follows a Monday incident near Acacia Mall, where six individuals suspected of being part of a criminal gang were shot dead by police. Byakagaba and Otafiire appeared before the committee to present budget proposals for the next financial year.