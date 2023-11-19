Parents reject compensation plan for Church of Uganda Schools in Apac Municipality

Parents of schools founded by the Anglican Church of Uganda in Apac Municipality have rejected a move by the West Lango Diocese to receive money from the Uganda National Roads Authority. The money is compensation for school land that the authority to develop road infrastructure. UNRA is now in the process of compensating the people affected by the Rwenkunye-Apac Road Project. Apac Primary School and Awir Primary School in Apac Municipality are some of the COU-founded institutions affected by this project.