Parents in Kiteezi protest idea to relocate learners

In line with the education calendar, schools across the country opened for the third term, with millions of learners looking forward to the end of the year. However, some of those affected by last month's collapse of the Kiteezi landfill, have protested against a plan to relocate their learners from Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School to other government institutions, arguing that the standard of learning there was not to their liking. Nonetheless, learning started for the third term at Kiteezi Church of Uganda Primary School, with some of the learners drawn from the camp, where survivors are staying.