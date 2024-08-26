Opposition teams up in support of FDC members charged with terrorism

National Unity Platform has joined FDC to protest the arrest, detention, and charging of the 36 FDC members who were arrested in Kenya and later charged with terrorism in Uganda. NUP Secretary-General Lewis Lubongoya says the government did not follow the right procedure supposed to be followed when anyone is caught breaking the law in another country. Lubongoya has appeared at the Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court and stated that as NUP, they are in solidarity with FDC because this is not only a matter of violating the rights of FDC supporters but persecution by the state.