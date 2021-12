Ntungamo locals use Whatsapp group to mobilise for road works

The Member of Parliament for Rushenyi has asked the government to provide for Ntungamo district with a new road construction unit because they keep borrowing one from the neighbouring districts which have a wide range of roads to cover. She said this as members of a WhatsApp group dubbed Rushenyi New Era mobilized some funds to open roads that would help improve the earning of the people.