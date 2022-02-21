Ntoroko farmers grapple with loss of livestock and crops

Over nine hundred heads of cattle have died in Ntoroko district in just three weeks as a dry spell hits the Rwenzori sub-region district, which is still trying to recover from previous effects of floods. Gardens, pasture and valley dams have dried up forcing cattle keepers to walk up to twenty-five kilometres in search of water. Leaders there want the office of the prime minister to include the district among beneficiaries of the World Bank Funded development response project because the district is disaster-prone.