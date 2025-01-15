Nsereko blames governance and funding issues for Kampala's struggles

Kampala Central Member of Parliament Muhammad Nsereko has highlighted the critical funding challenges facing the capital, attributing issues such as poor drainage, inadequate waste management, and rising insecurity to its governance structure under the central government. Nsereko, noting that Kampala receives only 10 percent of the budget it needs despite being a major contributor to national revenue, criticized the lack of local autonomy. He argued that the city’s revolving door of Executive Directors, appointed by the president rather than through a stable local governance system, has further exacerbated the city's struggles.