NRM MPs support government's move to withdraw and revise UPDF amendment Bill

MPs belonging to the National Resistance Movement parliamentary caucus have resolved to support the government's move to withdraw the UPDF Amendment Bill currently in Parliament. The move will allow the Attorney General sufficient time to draft new proposals for the UPDF Amendment Bill, following the recent Supreme Court ruling. The Supreme Court recently ruled that it had no powers to try civilians, as well as all people charged with criminal offenses or any cases involving custodial penalties. The decision by the top court in the land effectively crippled the operations of the General Court Martial, while providing some proposals on how to amend the situation.