NEMA pushes for complete ban on polythene bags in Uganda

To align Uganda with other East African Community (EAC) member states that have banned the use of plastic bags, the National Environment Management Authority is pushing for a complete ban on the production and use of polythene bags, locally known as kavera. The environmental watchdog, NEMA, says efforts to amend the National Environment Act to enforce a total ban and align with other EAC member states, which have successfully implemented total bans on plastic bags, are almost complete. Currently, the law allows for the importation, manufacturing, and use of polythene bags that are 30 microns and above.