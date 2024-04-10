NEMA halts destruction, encroachment of wetland

The National Environment Management Authority has halted encroachment on Nakiyanja Wetland in Sonde, Wakiso district, calling for more vigilance by the public in exposing those degrading the environment. This comes as pressure is exerted on the country’s wetlands, with their coverage down to less than 10% from 15% in the 1990s. Benjamin Jumbe reports that there are also calls for stronger, swifter action from the authorities who are tasked with protecting critical ecosystems.