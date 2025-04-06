Ndorobos of Bukwo: 25 years waiting for government's relocation promise

Somewhere in Bukwo district, we find a community of Internally Displaced Persons, known as the Ndorobos, who are seeking to be resettled more than two decades after the government evicted them from their homes in the Mt. Elgon forest. The 169 families are living on a donated one-acre piece of land in Kapkoros sub-county, Bukwo district, where they have been camping since 2011. The government has, over the years, promised to relocate them, but that has yet to happen. In the following report, DANIEL KIBET explores the challenges the Ndorobos are facing and why the government has failed to fulfill the relocation promise twenty-five years later.